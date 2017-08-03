Pakatan not split over Johor MB candidate, Amanah says

Parti Amanah Negara says Pakatan Harapan is not split over Johor mentri besar candidate. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Parti Amanah Negara denied today the Pakatan Harapan (PH) bloc is divided on who should lead Johor if it wins the next polls.

The PAS splinter party is one of the four components of PH said the federal Opposition coalition is in a stronger position than ever to take on the ruling Barisan Nasional state government at the 14th general election.

“Besides our names that is implicated in the news report, we have also proposed other names like Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin, Jorak assemblyman Dr Shahruddin Salleh and Hassan Karim as the main players in the next election,” Amanah’s deputy president Salahuddin Ayub and Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan said in a joint statement.

“This shows how committed Johor’s PH is in creating a change there,” they added.

They also said that decisions on the state MB post will be decided by the top leaders in PH.

Both Salahuddin and Aminolhuda were purportedly in a tussle for the Johor mentri besar position, causing factions to emerge in their party and the PH pact, according to Berita Daily, an online news outlet.