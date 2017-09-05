Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Pakatan nearly done with federal seat talks, moves on to state

BY KAMLES KUMAR

Tuesday September 5, 2017
02:47 PM GMT+8

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that most of the federal seats were divided among Pakatan Harapan parties based on their 'winnability'. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that most of the federal seats were divided among Pakatan Harapan parties based on their 'winnability'. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The four-party Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact will likely be able to complete its parliamentary seat negotiations by this month, its chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

The federal Opposition pact will now be moving on to carve up state seats for the 14th General Elections, he added.

“We have resolved most parliamentary seats and now is the state seats. We’re already into the second stage. We will settle 100 parliament seats in this month,” he told a news conference here.

The PKR man added that most of the federal seats were divided among PH parties comprising PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia based on their “winnability”.

He also stressed that the seat negotiations for all states, excluding Sabah and Sarawak, will be done in a similar manner.

