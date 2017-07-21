Pakatan must now answer for Dr M’s past decisions, activist says

Human rights activist Kua Kia Soong (pic) labelled Dr Mahathir’s appointment to be a betrayal to the 'reformasi' movement formed in the wake of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s 1998 sacking from government. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Having picked Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman, Pakatan Harapan will now have to be accountable for the former prime minister’s dubious decisions when in power, human rights activist Kua Kia Soong said.

“Well, now that Mahathir has been made the chairperson of the coalition, Harapan will have to answer all his scandals,” the Suaram adviser said in a statement.

Among them is Bank Negara Malaysia’s alleged losses of over RM30 billion in foreign exchange during Dr Mahathir’s tenure as prime minister in the 1990s.

Kua also labelled Dr Mahathir’s appointment to be a betrayal to the “reformasi” movement formed in the wake of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s 1998 sacking from government.

“Do Harapan leaders still remember what their reformasi agenda stands for?” he asked.

Dr Mahathir and Anwar, who is now in jail, have since made peace and both have leadership positions in Pakatan Harapan.

Kua pointed out that Dr Mahathir has not apologised for past human rights issues that happened during his tenure, such as the infamous Ops Lalang in 1987 where many activists and politician were detained without trial.

Kua, who was detained under Ops Lalang for 445 days, has demanded an apology from Dr Mahathir over the operations in the past.

Dr Mahathir also recently defended his past statements in which he had claimed that Anwar was “unfit” to be a PM in Malaysia, saying that his opinion were valid according to the “circumstances” of that time.

However, more recently, Dr Mahathir has admitted that he would back Anwar to be PM if it was the “people’s choice”.