Pakatan may name PM pick during special convention, leaders say

Khalid Samad said that the PH presidential council has also given a deadline for seat talks to be concluded, and that it should be done before January 7. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Pakatan Harapan parties are finalising a proposal to announce its candidate for prime minister at its convention on January 7, said leaders familiar with the matter.

Malay Mail understands that the PH leadership is currently divided over the matter, as some feel the announcement should be kept until Parliament is dissolved, while others believe that the convention would be the most suitable platform to do so.

The PH presidential council has also instructed for all parties to conclude ongoing seat talks before the convention.

“There is basically a proposal in place to announced the candidate, but this depends on the final decision by the PH presidential council,” DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke told Malay Mail when contacted.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said some PH leaders are of the view that such an announcement should be held back for as long as possible.

“There is a difference of thought whether it should be done during the convention or after dissolution of Parliament.

“Some feel it should be kept to the last minute as a silver bullet,” he said.

The Shah Alam MP said that the PH presidential council has also given a deadline for seat talks to be concluded, and that it should be done before January 7.

PPBM supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said his party felt the announcement should be made sooner than later.

“It is best that people will know who is going to lead should PH become the new government.

“When you have a remarkable business plan and you pitch it to investors, you need to know who is going to deliver the plan,” he told Malay Mail.

The PH convention will be held at the Shah Alam Convention Centre.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng reportedly said recently that PH will announce its PM candidate next month.

The Opposition coalition recently proposed PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wife and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as his deputy, should it win the next general election.

The choice was reportedly agreed by the coalition’s “G5”, comprising Pakatan chairman Dr Mahathir, president Dr Wan Azizah, and deputy presidents Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Guan Eng and Mohamed Sabu.