Pakatan manifesto: MPs to appoint Speaker, AG

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attend the launch of the 'Buku Harapan' manifesto in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 8 — The Dewan Rakyat Speaker and the Attorney General (AG) will both be appointed by elected representatives under Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto for the 14th General Election.

In a pledge to strengthen Parliament and the Attorney General’s office, Pakatan said the Parliament speaker and deputy speakers will be selected by elected representatives.

Based on the manifesto which was released tonight, once appointed the speaker and deputy speaker should cease all political activities, with an independent commission set up to deal with any complaints regarding decisions made by the duo.

Similarly, the AG should also be appointed by elected representatives, so that the office can be separated from the Public Prosecutors Office instead.

Under its pledge, the AG will have ministerial status and act as the government’s legal advisor, while the Public Prosecutor’s Office will be given its own autonomy to pursue prosecution duties.

It will also re-introduce the Parliament Services Act 1963, and will stipulate that Dewan Rakyat has to sit for a minimum of 100 days every year.