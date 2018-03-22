Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Pakatan: MACC arrests in Ijok land deal attempt at discrediting Selangor govt

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday March 22, 2018
04:37 PM GMT+8

Subang MP R. Sivarasa called the arrests ‘totally unnecessary and clearly intended to be oppressive’ today. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonSubang MP R. Sivarasa called the arrests ‘totally unnecessary and clearly intended to be oppressive’ today. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 —The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) arrest of four individuals linked to the Ijok land deal controversy was an attempt to “tarnish” the reputation of the Selangor government, Pakatan Harapan leaders claimed.

PKR’s Subang MP R. Sivarasa, Amanah’s Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad and former Kuala Selangor MP Dzulkifli Ahmad, in a joint statement, said the arrests of four individuals from a consulting company involved in the land deal were “unnecessary”.

The four were among seven people arrested by MACC this week over the land deal reportedly worth over RM1 billion, but the MPs said today that the consulting company instead had helped resolve the dispute over the land to provide an amicable solution for all parties involved.

“We consider their arrests as totally unnecessary and clearly intended to be oppressive,” Sivarasa said during a press conference outside Dewan Rakyat today.

MORE TO COME

