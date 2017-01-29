Last updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 2:57 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Pakatan leader calls for protest at US embassy over Trump’s travel ban

BY RAM ANAND

Sunday January 29, 2017
01:05 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
January 29, 2017
02:07 PM GMT+8

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says Malaysians should protest #MuslimBan because it’s against religious freedom and human rights. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says Malaysians should protest #MuslimBan because it’s against religious freedom and human rights. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Pakatan Harapan secretariat chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has called for a protest in front of the United States embassy in Kuala Lumpur next Friday over new president Donald Trump’s immigration ban on Muslims from seven countries.

Saifuddin told Malay Mail Online that the Pakatan Harapan federal opposition bloc, consisting of DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara, will back the rally.

“Yes,” he replied in a text message, when asked if the rally will be backed by Pakatan Harapan.

Saifuddin had earlier tweeted saying the rally should be supported by all citizens since it involves the issue of religion and human rights.

“Malaysians should protest #MuslimBan because it’s against religious freedom and human rights.

“Let’s demonstrate in front of KL US Embassy this Friday,” he said on his Twitter account @saifuddinabd.

The executive order by Trump, signed on Friday, suspends the US refugee resettlement programme for 120 days.

The order also decreed all visa applications from seven Muslim countries ― Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen ― to be put on hold for at least 90 days.

The ban has sparked protests on airports across the US involving thousands of angry Americans.

A US federal judge has since issued a temporary stay against the order. 

