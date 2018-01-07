Pakatan Harapan’s proposed reforms similar to previous declarations, says Salleh

Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak called the 13 points ironical considering they had been directed at Dr Mahathir previously. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Reading through Pakatan Harapan's list of proposed reforms is akin to reading copies of earlier declarations made over the past 20 years since 1998, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the 13-point major reforms were amongst the announcements made today, which would be immediately implemented if they (Pakatan Harapan) won the coming general election due to be called over the next few months.

“For example, the point about ‘reform Parliament and make it an independent institution’ has been repeated for over 20 years.

“Malaysia’s parliamentary system works like the British Westminster system where parliamentarians vote along party lines and not like the United States Senate/Congress where they vote across party lines.

“So, how can Pakatan deliver this promise when they will sack they own party members who, for example, vote in support of government bills?,” asked Salleh on his blog sskeruak.blogspot.com, tonight.

He said the ironical part of the whole thing was, in the past, this 13-point reform agenda was the reason the opposition gave, as to why former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must be ousted and replaced.

“We need to remove Mahathir, they said, so that these reforms can be implemented, and as long as Mahathir remains prime minister, Malaysia will never see reforms.

“Today, they tell us Mahathir is leading this agenda for reforms. And to make Mahathir their prime minister to help fight for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s release from jail, when Anwar was sent to jail in 1998 in the first place because of Mahathir...(it) is a very confusing state of affairs,” he noted.

Pakatan Harapan today announced Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PBBM) chairman Dr Mahathir as its prime minister candidate and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for deputy prime minister if the opposition won the 14th General Election. — Bernama