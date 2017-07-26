Pakatan Harapan: Win GE14 first, worry about Dr M probe later

Pro-reform group 'Otai Reformasi' had demanded that Pakatan Harapan pledge to form a peace and justice commission to probe the scandals during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure should they win federal power. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 26— Pakatan Harapan (PH) said today it will consider forming a commission to look into scandals that took place during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure as Prime Minister only after it wins federal power.

“I know there are people who agree with him being the chairman and those who do not (agree), but we all move on,” Pakatan Harapan president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail told reporters during a press conference at Parliament today.

She was responding to calls by a pro-reform group “Otai Reformasi”, who demanded that PH pledge to form a peace and justice commission to probe the scandals during Dr Mahathir’s tenure should they win federal power.

“We will discuss this matter. Let us win the elections first,” Dr Wan Azizah said.

MORE TO COME