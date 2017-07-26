Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Pakatan Harapan: Win GE14 first, worry about Dr M probe later

BY RAM ANAND

Wednesday July 26, 2017
10:34 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Feast your eyes on this giant ‘Star Wars’ maze in UKThe Edit: Feast your eyes on this giant ‘Star Wars’ maze in UK

The Edit: Fancy a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?The Edit: Fancy a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?

Erdogan urges Muslims to ‘visit’ and ‘protect’ JerusalemErdogan urges Muslims to ‘visit’ and ‘protect’ Jerusalem

The Edit: How your kids clothes can grow as they doThe Edit: How your kids clothes can grow as they do

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pro-reform group 'Otai Reformasi' had demanded that Pakatan Harapan pledge to form a peace and justice commission to probe the scandals during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure should they win federal power. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPro-reform group 'Otai Reformasi' had demanded that Pakatan Harapan pledge to form a peace and justice commission to probe the scandals during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure should they win federal power. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 26— Pakatan Harapan (PH) said today it will consider forming a commission to look into scandals that took place during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure as Prime Minister only after it wins federal power.

“I know there are people who agree with him being the chairman and those who do not (agree), but we all move on,” Pakatan Harapan president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail told reporters during a press conference at Parliament today.

She was responding to calls by a pro-reform group “Otai Reformasi”, who demanded that PH pledge to form a peace and justice commission to probe the scandals during Dr Mahathir’s tenure should they win federal power.

“We will discuss this matter. Let us win the elections first,” Dr Wan Azizah said.

MORE TO COME

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline