Pakatan Harapan wants to abolish some laws, says Dr M

Tuesday April 3, 2018
09:27 PM GMT+8

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan will abolish several laws if they win the coming general election. ― Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriTun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan will abolish several laws if they win the coming general election. ― Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Pakatan Harapan will abolish several laws including the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 which was passed by Parliament today, if they win the coming general election, according to its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the other laws will be the Sedition Act 1948, the Prevention of Crime Act 1959, the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and the National Security Council Act 2016.

“We will also abolish some other provisions in the Penal Code, the Communications and Multimedia Act, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015,” he told a press conference at Parliament building today.

Also present were the President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. — Bernama

