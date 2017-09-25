Pakatan Harapan wants Parliament debate on tahfiz school fire

Representatives from DAP and Amanah hand over monetary aid to single mother Mashawani Mohamed Shahid in Ampang September 25, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will raise the fatal fire at a tahfiz school here in the Parliament meeting next month, a DAP lawmaker said today.

Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng said that overall aspects of school security would also be raised to prevent a repeat of the incident that killed 21 children and two teachers at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah residential religious school in Kampung Datuk Keramat on September 14.

“We will be raising the issue of not just tahfiz school security issues, but also all other schools and institutions, in the interest of parents, school management and the students there.

“This type of fire incident has happened too many times, and we cannot just leave things as they are. Innocent lives are at stake and we must take all necessary precautions to protect them,” he said when met at the home of Mashawani Mohamed Shahid, 37, parent of three students who had perished in the blaze.

Lim along with several DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) members arrived at Mashawani’s home for a visit and to hand out monetary aid to the single mother.

Mashawani lost three out of her six children — Muhammad Syafid Haikal, 13; Muhammad Hafiz Iskandar, 11; and Muhammad Harris Ikhwan, 10.

Lim said that he would also be raising the issue of drug abuse cases involving youths.

“If the kids can afford to buy drugs, where did they money come from? Maybe they are being used by some drug syndicates,” he added.

Lim was referring to the seven youths aged 11 to 18 who were detained to facilitate investigations in the suspected arson, out of whom six tested positive for drugs.

The remand on the seven youths has also been extended for seven days, beginning September 23 until September 29. The suspects were held last September 16 and the initial remand order expired on September 22.