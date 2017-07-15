Pakatan Harapan treasurer says wrongly labelled as Sri Lankan

M. Kulasegaran said he was appointed to the role of Pakatan Harapan treasurer due to both a recommendation by his party DAP and his representation for the local Indian community. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Newly-appointed Pakatan Harapan treasurer M. Kulasegaran clarified today that he is of Indian ethnicity, and not Sri Lankan as alleged.

Kulasegaran was responding to one Karamjit Ghill who had referred to the Ipoh-Barat MP as a Sri Lankan in his opinion piece published by several news portals on the federal Opposition pact.

“The article has defamed me and said I’m not Indian and I’m Sri Lankan — which is not true,” the DAP national vice-chairman told Malay Mail Online.

“The writer does not know my background,” he added.

Kulasegaran said he was appointed to the role of Pakatan Harapan treasurer due to both a recommendation by his party DAP and his representation for the local Indian community.

“I represent a sizeable number of Indians, that’s why I’m appointed,” he said, adding that more appointments will be made over time and that a cross section of all in society would be represented as well.

“To say that (there’s a) mischievous attempt to put a Sri Lankan to camouflage as Indian is totally untrue and uncalled for,” he said, adding that the article represents attempts to “damage” Pakatan Harapan.

“The writer has never spoken to me to confirm my background or about PH. PH is the best alternative of BN. Please don’t run and ruin down PH with absurd and unsubstantiated allegations,” he said.

Malay Mail Online has since removed the article that had been published earlier in the WYT section after Kulasegaran’s clarification.