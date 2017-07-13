Pakatan Harapan to finally decide on leadership structure

Top leaders from the federal Opposition pact said talks between member parties PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia were positive and have yielded a consensus on who would lead them into the next general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Pakatan Harapan, a coalition comprising once-bitter political enemies, is expected to finally resolve its thorny leadership lineup issue tonight.

Top leaders from the federal Opposition pact said talks between member parties PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) were positive and have yielded a consensus on who would lead them into the next general election due by August 2018.

“We have a presidential council meeting tomorrow and it is expected that the leadership structure would be resolved,” Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told Malay Mail Online yesterday.

“I can only say that it is a structure that is agreed upon by all, especially by Tun M and Anwar,” he added, referring to PPBM chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the latter’s former political rival, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

PPBM strategist Rais Hussin said he believed a decision on Pakatan Harapan’s leadership structure would be made tonight.

“As far as the meetings are concerned, all talks are very positive,” Rais told Malay Mail Online.

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council meeting would give a “special gift to the rakyat”.

“[We] will settle on the [leadership] structure and the logo,” Salahuddin told Malay Mail Online.

When asked if Pakatan Harapan has decided that Dr Mahathir would be leading them, Salahuddin said the pact strove to avoid the perception of having a “big brother”.

“Equality is very important. No such thing that anyone will be a big brother in Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

DAP national political education director Liew Chin Tong said Pakatan Harapan was working on the reconciliation of “two major forces” between Dr Mahathir and Anwar.

“If we take a couple of months to reconcile a 20-year feud, and if the outcome is eventually positive, I am confident that people appreciate and support the final outcome,” Liew told Malay Mail Online.