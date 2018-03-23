Pakatan Harapan registration still cannot be processed, RoS confirms

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 23 ― The Registrar of Societies (RoS) today confirmed that the registration of Pakatan Harapan could still not be processed.

RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim said this was because Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), one of the component parties in the opposition coalition, has yet to respond and provide all the information and documents required in the notice RoS issued to PPBM under Section 14 (2) of the Societies Act 1966.

“With this, the Registrar of Societies (ROS) can confirm that the registration of Pakatan Harapan cannot be processed,” she said in a statement here today.

On March 9, the RoS was reported to have issued PPBM a notice under Section 14 (2) of the Societies Act 1996, which requires it to respond and submit information and documents to the department.

Notice 14 (2) refers to the instruction from the RoS to submit minutes of division, branch and central meetings as well as the party’s financial statement.

Pakatan Harapan submitted an application for registration with RoS in July last year. ― Bernama