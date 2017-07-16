Pakatan Harapan leadership in chaos, says Hishammuddin

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said Pakatan Harapan leadership is ‘chaotic’ and has no direction. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaLENGGONG, July 16 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein has described the leadership of Pakatan Harapan as ‘chaotic’.

Hishamuddin, who is also Defence Minister, said the the opposition pact’s leadership line-up not only had no clarity but also no direction and real struggle.

“Chaotic. The leaders are now shooting their mouths off, appointing three people (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to be the leaders)... how about the others?

“Where do you put Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir, where do you put Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, where do you put Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. These are the questions,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of the Umno Lenggong division delegates conference here today.

Last Thursday, Pakatan Harapan which comprises PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) announced the new leadership structure, naming Dr Mahathir as chairman, Anwar as the de facto leader,and Dr Wan Azizah as president.

Commenting further, Hishamuddin, who is also Minister with Special Functions in the Prime Minister’s Department said the leadership line-up of Pakatan Harapan clearly reflected their objectives of the end justifying the means.

“….and the names which were listed out (Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Mahathir dan Dr Wan Azizah), we were once told that they were not fit to be leaders (of Pakatan) but today that does not seem to be the case.

“I am not convinced if they are serious or just doing it as a marriage of convenience, I feel these names have been used.

“I believe Anwar has been used as a tool to pursue a certain agenda, and personally, I feel he is not fit (to be prime minister), has he repented now?” he said.

Anwar is serving a five-year prison sentence since 2015 after being found guilty of sodomising his former personal assistant Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan. — Bernama