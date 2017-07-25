Pakatan Harapan just stringing Dr M along, says Salleh

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak (pic) maintains that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang will never accept Dr Mahathir as their prime minister. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Pakatan Harapan is letting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believe he will lead its eventual government when it has no intention of doing so, said Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

The Umno minister maintained that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang would never accept Dr Mahathir as their prime minister, given the history between the three political enemies turned strange bedfellows.

Dr Mahathir sacked Anwar as deputy prime minister in 1998 while Lim was caught up in the Ops Lalang security crackdown that was launched during the former prime minister's administration.

Despite the bad blood, Dr Mahathir is now the chairman of the federal opposition pact and has positioned himself as its most likely candidate to be prime minister.

“Mahathir must be losing track with reality if he thinks this is what is going to happen.

“There is no way Anwar and Lim Kit Siang are going to allow that to happen after what Mahathir did to them and to the country when he was prime minister…” he said in a post on his blog.

He also noted that the scandals from Dr Mahathir's 22 years in power, such as the Bank Negara Malaysia foreign exchange losses that will be investigated by a Royal Commission of Inquiry, meant voters would similarly not accept the return of the former PM.

He then said that Anwar and Lim were merely pandering to Dr Mahathir's ego to motivate him into continuing his campaign against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Salleh then claimed that Dr Mahathir was in such desperation to achieve his ambitions that he was blind to the reality that these will never be met and to the fact that his legacy was “headed for doom.”

“Pakatan Harapan thinks that the voters can be easily fooled and by mere deception they can win the next general election but the voters can see right through it,” he concluded.