Pakatan Harapan decided on GE14 seats in Sarawak, says DAP

Showing their unity are (from left) State Parti Amanah Negara chairman Mohd Fidzuan Zaidi, Sarawak DAP Chong Chieng Jen and Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian at the Sarawak DAP fundraising dinner in Kuching May 5, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, May 5 — The Sarawak chapters of PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara have amicably settled their seat allocation for the coming 14th general election (GE14), Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said tonight.

He said the three Sarawak Pakatan Harapan partners are now ready to face the state Barisan Nasional (BN) in straight fights in the 31 parliamentary seats.

“We had a hard fight against each other in the 2016 state election, but now we have put aside our differences in the interest of the nation,” the Bandar Kuching member of parliament said at a fundraising dinner here, referring to DAP and PKR.

In the last state election, DAP and PKR faced each other in six seats after they failed to reach an agreement on seat allocations.

Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian, who also spoke the dinner, said his party is showing its commitment to the spirit of cooperation among the three Pakatan Harapan partners in Sarawak.

“Yes, we have been facing a bit of problems [with the DAP] in the last state election, but past is past,” he said, reminding that the GE14 could be the best time for the Opposition in the federal election.

He said that times are bad for Malaysia right now and there is no two ways about it that the BN must go.

“I see if the Opposition does not win in the GE14, I can’t foresee we will in the next 20 or 30 years from now,” he said.

Baru, who is also the Ba’Kelalan state assemblyman, said there is no reason for the three Sarawak PH partners not to increase their parliamentary seats from the present six.

“My prayer is that we will maintain the present six seats, but I am confident that we can add to the number in Sarawak, contributing to the overall number to be won by the Opposition in the country,” he said.

Baru, however, said that it will be tough for the Opposition in the rural constituencies because the rural people still think that BN is the government.

He said he is confident that the urban voters understand the political situation better that those residing in the rural areas.

Puching MP Gobind Singh Deo, in his speech, assured members of the DAP, PKR and Amanah in Sarawak that there will be representatives from Sarawak and Sabah in the Presidential Council at the national level.

“The line-up in the council is not finalised,” he said when responding to complaints in the social media.