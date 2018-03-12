Pakatan Harapan cannot defend Islam, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTEMERLOH, March 12 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) government has a strong political power to govern the country and defend Islam as the official religion of the country.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said it was different from the DAP-dominated Pakatan Harapan which was seen as incapable of doing so because in their own constitution they never acknowledged Islam as the federal religion.

“The DAP’s Constitution has made it clear that it wants to make this country equal and their leaders often state Malaysia is a secular state... what is their guarantee of defending Islam as an official federal religion?

“Those who are leading the Pakatan Harapan are DAP, so we have to look at the origins of their struggle,” he told reporters after the state level ‘Multaqa Murabbi’ Programme at Dewan Tun Razak here today.

Also present was the Pahang Islamic Dakwah and Special Tasks Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad.

Asyraf said PAS, which was supposedly fighting for Islam all this while only contested 40 parliamentary seats in the general election, whilst to ensure that the Islamic agenda continued, it needed a party with strong political power to govern the country.

“We do not deny PAS’ struggle to uphold Islam, but at the same time they cannot even deny the struggle to develop and uplift Islam 60 years earlier was done by Umno.

“Therefore, as long as BN rules this country, the rights of the Islamic religion will continue to be defended, the rights of other religions are respected, thus ensuring the harmony of the country can be maintained.

“That is among the factors foreign countries recognise Malaysia and make our country as an example of a true Islamic state and succeeding in ensuring prosperity,” he said. — Bernama