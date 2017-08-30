Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Pakatan Harapan can win in three Johor seats, Kit Siang claims

Wednesday August 30, 2017
02:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Kim Swee refuses to blame goalie after own goal blunderKim Swee refuses to blame goalie after own goal blunder

Felda Global Ventures’ 1H 2017 pre-tax profit climbs to RM55.9mFelda Global Ventures’ 1H 2017 pre-tax profit climbs to RM55.9m

FLOTUS Melania Trump’s flood fashion draws critics’ barbsFLOTUS Melania Trump’s flood fashion draws critics’ barbs

The Edit: Head to Paradigm Mall for first-ever anime film festThe Edit: Head to Paradigm Mall for first-ever anime film fest

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

voting patterns since 2004 indicate that Johor Baru and at least two more parliamentary constituencies are likely to be won by the federal opposition pact. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isavoting patterns since 2004 indicate that Johor Baru and at least two more parliamentary constituencies are likely to be won by the federal opposition pact. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Previous electoral trends show Pakatan Harapan could seize three federal constituencies in Johor, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang claimed today

The Gelang Patah MP said the voting patterns since 2004 indicate that Johor Baru and at least two more parliamentary constituencies are likely to be won by the federal opposition pact.

The three seats — Pasir Gudang, Tebrau and Johor Baru — were retained by Barisan Nasional with gradually decreasing majorities, he said.

“If this trend continues, then Umno/BN will lose two if not all three parliamentary constituencies in Johor Baru.

“This means that Umno/BN (is) likely to lose Johor Baru as the sole state capital won by Umno/BN candidates in the forthcoming 14GE, whether this year or next,” he said in a statement.

Lim also said that he would like see a DAP representative contest in the PKR seats, but added that this would only be with the agreement of the PH leadership.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline