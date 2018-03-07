Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Pakatan Harapan agrees on two-term limit for PM, CM and MB posts

By Opalyn Mok

Wednesday March 7, 2018
02:33 PM GMT+8

Lim said the two-term limit may be bucking the trend, but felt it was time to impose it here in Malaysia. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinLim said the two-term limit may be bucking the trend, but felt it was time to impose it here in Malaysia. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 7 — All parties in Pakatan Harapan have finally agreed on a two-term limit for the positions of prime pinister, chief minister and mentri besar as part of its election manifesto, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng confirmed today.

The Penang lawmaker said this was decided after several discussions that the two-term limit should also include the chief minister and mentri besar posts.

“It has been agreed that for the next term onwards, this will be implemented but it can’t be retrospective,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

“If we make it retrospective, than Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad can’t be prime minister,” he added.

The Penang chief minister said they don’t want to do this unilaterally as it will not go through.

“We must bear in mind that we need the two thirds majority,” he said.

Now that all parties in the coalition have agreed, Lim said they can move a constitutional amendment.

He said this two-term limit may be bucking the trend, but felt it was time to impose it here in Malaysia.

“This only applies to the prime minister, chief minister and mentri besar posts, it doesn’t apply to ministers or state excos,” he said.

He said if PH failed to win power in Putrajaya but managed to retain Penang, this two-term limit will be implemented here.

“This is a policy decision in our manifesto,” he said.

