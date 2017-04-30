Last updated Sunday, April 30, 2017 8:49 pm GMT+8

Pakatan Harapan agrees on logo, office holders

By Tarrence Tan

Sunday April 30, 2017
08:03 PM GMT+8

Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail declined to divulge details on the new logo or the proposed office holders. ― Malay Mail picDr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail declined to divulge details on the new logo or the proposed office holders. ― Malay Mail picPETALING JAYA, April 30 — The four Pakatan Harapan parties have decided on a common logo and a leadership lineup for its application to be formally registered with the Registrar of Societies.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced this following a meeting of the pact’s presidential council at the headquarters of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) today.

She declined, however, to divulge details on the new logo or the proposed office holders, saying only that these will be revealed when the pact submits its application in a fortnight.

“We have reached a consensus during our meeting this evening. We will send our application to the RoS within two weeks time,” she said

“We will also gauge public feedback on the logo… When we present the new logo and hope to the people, I think the people will accept it well and this is important for us to face the upcoming polls.”

