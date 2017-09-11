Pakatan Harapan adds two VPs to represent Indians, Sabahans

DAP's M. Kulasegaran (pic) and PKR's Christina Liew were both made vice presidents, giving the pact six in total. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Pakatan Harapan has expanded its vice presidential line-up to better represent the Indian community and Sabahans, chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced today.

DAP's M. Kulasegaran and PKR's Christina Liew were both made vice presidents, giving the pact six in total.

Datuk Husam Musa was appointed as treasurer to replace Kulasegaran who held the post prior to his new appointment.

The other VPs are PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, DAP's Chong Chieng Jen and Amanah's Salahuddin Ayub.

