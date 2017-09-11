Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Malaysia

Pakatan Harapan adds two VPs to represent Indians, Sabahans

BY RAM ANAND

Monday September 11, 2017
06:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Crystal Palace sack Frank de Boer after dismal seasonCrystal Palace sack Frank de Boer after dismal season

Halimah Yacob set to be Singapore’s first woman presidentHalimah Yacob set to be Singapore’s first woman president

The Edit: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ first teaser takes a dark turnThe Edit: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ first teaser takes a dark turn

US visa waiver possible once Malaysians fill up forms properlyUS visa waiver possible once Malaysians fill up forms properly

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

DAP's M. Kulasegaran (pic) and PKR's Christina Liew were both made vice presidents, giving the pact six in total. — File picDAP's M. Kulasegaran (pic) and PKR's Christina Liew were both made vice presidents, giving the pact six in total. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Pakatan Harapan has expanded its vice presidential line-up to better represent the Indian community and Sabahans, chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced today.

DAP's M. Kulasegaran and PKR's Christina Liew were both made vice presidents, giving the pact six in total.

Datuk Husam Musa was appointed as treasurer to replace Kulasegaran who held the post prior to his new appointment.

The other VPs are PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, DAP's Chong Chieng Jen and Amanah's Salahuddin Ayub.

MORE TO COME

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline