Malaysia

Pakatan cries double standards after EC bans use of Dr M chair on polls banners

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday April 3, 2018
04:36 PM GMT+8

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact accused the Election Commission (EC) of practising double standards by banning its campaign banners featuring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman for GE14. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact accused the Election Commission (EC) of practising double standards by banning its campaign banners featuring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman for GE14. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact accused the Election Commission (EC) of practising double standards by banning its campaign banners featuring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman for GE14.

Its leaders said the EC disallowed the use of banners identifying Dr Mahathir as PH chairman because the coalition has not been formally registered.

“It is not EC’s business to prohibit such things,” DAP’s Seremban MP Anthony Loke said at a press conference after the PH presidential council meeting today.

PH has applied to register itself as a formal coalition so that it can contest under a single logo, but the application has not been approved by the Registrar of Societies.

Dr Mahathir also criticised what he labelled as unfair treatment by local authorities in regards to election banners that has already sprouted across the country even though the election campaign period has not begun.

“When BN puts up their banners, they don’t take action. When we put up our banners, they take down the banners,” he said.

“If you want to remove the posters, you have to remove all. We just want them to be fair,” he added.

