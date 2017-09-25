Pakatan backs Putrajaya, wants firmer Asean action on Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis

Wan Azizah said she welcomed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s statement to distance Malaysia from the statement by the current Asean chairman — the Philippines — on the matter. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Malaysia’s federal Opposition today took the unusual step of siding with the federal government in pressing for regional body Asean to take stronger action against Myanmar over its Rohingya crisis.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the Opposition’s leader in Parliament, said she welcomed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s statement to distance Malaysia from the statement by the current Asean chairman — the Philippines — on the matter.

“Indeed, the Asean Chairman Statement does not go far enough to address the reality of the ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Rohingyas in Rakhine state by Myanmar security forces.

“Yangon’s disregard for this blatant breach of basic moral and humane conduct, besides breaching international standards of human rights, is highly regrettable,” the president of opposition pact Pakatan Harapan said in a statement today.

“As a regional community of nations, Asean must take a stronger position and actively search for a solution to this Rohingya crisis. An emergency meeting of Asean leaders must be convened, whereby stronger diplomatic measures must be taken against this errant member state,” she added.

DAP’s international secretary V Sivakumar, who said the opposition party was contacted by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican, similarly expressed its backing of the ministry’s stance over the Asean chairman’s statement.

“Following our discussion with Dato’ Seri Reezal, DAP agrees to put political differences aside in the interest of maintaining a unified stand on a humanitarian crisis of such magnitude. Therefore, DAP stands by Wisma Putra’s decision to disassociate from the Asean Chairman’s statement,” the Batu Gajah MP said in a statement today.

“At the same time, DAP urges Wisma Putra to exhaust all diplomatic means necessary to press the Government of Myanmar for a speedy resolution and an end to the unnecessary violence in our region,” he added.

The rare expression of bipartisan support comes after the Asean chairman’s September 23 statement on the crisis in Myanmar, which Sivakumar said purports to represent the foreign ministers of the Asean countries and appeared to “downplay the atrocities committed in Rakhine” following the Myanmar military’s crackdown on the Rohingya community.

“While the attack by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on 25 August against Myanmar security forces is to be condemned, the military’s response has been globally acknowledged to be responsible for the deaths of many innocent civilians and the displacement of 400,000 Rohingyas,” Sivakumar said, echoing Anifah’s statement.

Yesterday, Anifah said the Asean chairman’s statement was a “misrepresentation” that was not based on consensus and had not reflected the concerns which Malaysia shared, further noting that it had not specified the Rohingya community as among those affected in the Myanmar conflict.

Anifah had said that while Malaysia condemned the attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, the response by Myanmar authorities was disproportionate as it “led to deaths of many innocent civilians and caused more than 400,000 Rohingyas to be displaced”.