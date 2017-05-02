Pahang Sultan meets with Bahrain’s King Hamad

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V (right) is seen speaking to Bahrain’s King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― The Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah today granted an audience to the King of Bahrain, King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa.

The approximately 45-minute meeting was held at a hotel here and was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein as Minister-in-Attendance.

King Hamad is on a four-day state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V beginning last Sunday.

This is the Ruler's first state visit to Malaysia since ascending to the throne on March 6, 1999.

The Ruler is on a series of visits to South East Asian countries.

King Hamad is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya today and later attend a banquet hosted by Najib tonight.

The meeting is expected to see the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding including the agreement on air services between the two countries as well as defence cooperation.

Yesterday, King Hamad was presented with the Honorary Maroon Beret and Honorary Parachute Wing by the 10th Para Brigade and was also feted to a State Banquet at Istana Negara. ― Bernama