Pahang starts new registration process to regulate Islamic schools

Rescue workers gather outside the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― The Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) is introducing a new registration and regulation process for all Islamic schools within the state.

The council's deputy president Datuk Seri Wan Abdul Wahid Wan Hassan said the new practice is to ensure safety and financial security of the schools are in order before they can operate, the New Straits Times reported on its website.

“To secure approval, MUIP will have a check list which includes the safety of the premises, the co-curricular syllabus and the ability to carry out daily operations without any glitches.

“We do not want individuals who cannot afford to manage the premises and then neglect the safety aspects nor do we want individuals who take the opportunity to collect donations (using the schools’ name), which is not allowed without MUIP's approval,” he was quoted saying.

Wan Abdul Wahid said the council hopes to register all the private religious institutions in the state by year end.

Currently there are 538 private religious institutions in the state. Only 333 were registered with MUIP under Section 113 of the Administration of Islamic Law Enactment 1991.

Failure to comply with the registration process will see MUIP, local authorities and enforcement agencies taking action against private religious institutions.

Wan Abdul Wahid warned that the authorities will not hesitate to shut down errant schools if they fail to register after the regularisation process ends.

Registering with MUIP also carries advantages as the respective religious schools will receive assistance including RM200 financial aid for each pupil.

Earlier he chaired a meeting coordinating the safety aspects of religious schools in the state following the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah fire tragedy which saw 23 dead.