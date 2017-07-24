Pahang Regent orders scheduled maintenance of old buildings to prevent mishaps

He said the buildings that needed to be checked included the Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP) that is situated besides Teruntum Complex, State Secretary’s office and Wisma Persekutuan. ― Bernama picKUANTAN, July 24 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah directed the management body of old buildings, particularly state government buildings, to carry out scheduled maintenance to avert tragedies.



He said the collapse of a stone wall due to a burst water tank at Teruntum Complex here was a tragedy which occurred following the absence of proper maintenance by the building management.



However, Tengku Abdullah was grateful that no lives were lost in the 1pm incident yesterday.



“The building (Teruntum Complex), which began operation in January 1980, used a fibre water tank that had a warranty for only 10 years but was used for 13 years before it burst. Old buildings require checking on its structure, to avoid any worse mishap from occurring,” he said after visiting the complex here today.



Tengku Abdullah was accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, State Secretary Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail as well as Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yassin.



“The safety aspects need to be reviewed comprehensively and I hope that it can be carried out immediately. It may require some expenses, but it is all for the sake of safety,” he said.



Tengku Abdullah also urged the management body of Teruntum Complex, PNKP, to consider paying reasonable compensation to the traders who rented premises in the complex.



He added the incident was a lesson to all parties not to make it a habit of viewing lightly maintenance aspects so as to prevent far worse issues from occuring in the future.



The incident at Complex Teruntum injured four people and badly damaged10 motorcycles and three cars. — Bernama