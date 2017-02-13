Pahang MB wins bid to continue defamation suit against Utusan

The Federal Court is allowing Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob (pic) to go on with his defamation suit against Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd. — Picture courtesy of FacebookPUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — In a landmark decision today, the Federal Court ruled that Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob can go on with his defamation suit against newspaper publisher Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd over a 2014 article.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinuddin said the five-man panel which he chaired had unanimously decided that Adnan's case should be sent to the High Court for a full hearing, reversing a previous court decision that threw out his lawsuit.

“The appeal is allowed, decision of Court of Appeal is set aside and decision of High Court restored. In other words, go for trial,” he said.

The judge gave no order on costs and fixed February 22 for case management at the High Court.

Today was the hearing of Adnan's appeal against the Court of Appeal's decision last March 1 to strike out his lawsuit against the Malay daily.

Earlier during the hearing, the judges had repeatedly raised the question of whether the content of the alleged defamatory article was directed against Adnan in his personal capacity or in his official capacity as Mentri Besar, as well as whether he had sued in his personal or official capacity.

The judges said that Adnan should be allowed to have his day in court where evidence can be presented to determine such issues.

