Pahang MB: Umno most tolerant party, buttresses integrity of BN

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob (front row, second from right) at the state-level flag run in conjunction with Umno’s 71st anniversary in Kuantan May 7, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 8 — Umno is the most tolerant party in buttressing racial harmony and integrity of Barisan Nasional (BN) which it helms, according to Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

He said the spirit of tolerance and compromise was reflected in the consensus by all 13 parties in Barisan Nasional (BN) to resolve grave issues.

He cited the disagreement among BN components on the tabling of the amendment bill regarding the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, or RUU355.

“When RUU 355 was objected to by other component parties, BN led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak concurred for it to remain as a Private Member’s Bill.

“Similarly, the proposal to amend the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 regarding the religious status of children in a mixed marriage which the government deferred following concerns raised by the Malays,” he told reporters.

Adnan who is also Pahang Umno Liaison chief said this at the handing over of the ‘Sang Saka Bangsa’, at the state-level flag run in conjunction with Umno’s 71st anniversary at the Kuantan Umno building here yesterday.

He also reminded party members to remain united and to support Najib, as Umno’s ability to sustain in its struggle was based on the leaders and grassroots’ dependence on each other.

“The direction and goal of the party can only be achieved if members and the leadership are united. As long as we are united, the president can continue leading the country.

“All members should have the same goal, namely to ensure the party’s survival and lead the country, along with the component parties,” he said.

Adnan also reminded Malaysians not to be influenced by the propaganda of the opposition to topple the BN as what happened in some countries, where ruling parties lost their mandate in elections.

“We cannot allow this to happen in Umno. The opposition is trying to break us because our party holds the record for being able to maintain the support of the masses since its establishment and since independence,” he said. — Bernama