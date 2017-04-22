Pahang MB says need for children to be aware of sexual abuse

KUANTAN, April 22 — Children should be made aware of sexual abuse from a young age to prevent them from becoming victims, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

He said children should also be given adequate religious and moral education so they would know that it was not only wrong in religion but also a criminal act.

“What is most important is for society to be alert and to immediately inform the authorities of any sexual crime among family members or in their environment,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening a seminar, ‘Stop Sexual Crimes Against Children’, here, today.

Pahang is the first state to organise the seminar through the state Elected Representatives’ Wives Charity Association following the national level launch by the Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, last month.

He said the national statistics between 2010 and 2016 recorded 6,813 cases of sexual abuse and violence against children.

What was most shocking, Adnan added, was that in 89 per cent of the cases, the crime was committed by someone known to the victim such as family member, family friend, neighbour, adult in the school and hostel. — Bernama