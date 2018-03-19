Pahang Forestry Dept seize 170 illegal logs in Ibam forest reserve

The logs were found during inspection carried out by 18 members from the Muadzam Shah / Rompin Forest Rangers’ Office. — Bernama file picKUANTAN, March 19 — The Pahang Forestry Department has confiscated 170 pieces of valuable wood worth between RM300,000 and RM400,000 believed to have been logged illegally at the Ibam Forest Reserve, Rompin, near here on Friday.

In a statement yesterday, its director Datuk Mohd Hizamri Mohd Yasin said in the 11am operation, the logs such as balau, keruing and meranti, were found during inspection carried out by 18 members from the Muadzam Shah / Rompin Forest Rangers’ Office.

“The wood were found in the 275 compartment of the Ibam Forest Reserve, where we also seized an excavating machine, believed to have been used to prepare the route for transferring the timber,” he said adding that the seized excavator was being sent to the department’s store at Kemasul, Temerloh. — Bernama