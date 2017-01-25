Pahang floods worsen as 1,596 evacuated

Zainal said as at 8am today, 43 evacuation centres had been opened in the seven districts affected by the floods. — AFP picKUANTAN, Jan 25 — The number of flood victims in Pahang recorded a drastic increase with 1,596 people (424 families) been evacuated today, from only 352 people (93 families) last night.

Pahang Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) director Zainal Yusoff said as at 8am today, 43 evacuation centres had been opened in the seven districts affected by the floods.

“Apart from Jerantut, Lipis and Raub, four other districts, namely Rompin, Kuantan, Maran and Pekan are also affected.

“The district with the highest number of evacuees is Maran, with 411 people (120 families, followed by Pekan (324 people from 73 families),” he said when contacted here today.

In Kuantan, there are 277 evacuees (77 families), Raub (213 people from 61 families), Rompin (143 people from 36 families), Jerantut (120 people from 30 families) and Lipis (108 people from 27 families).

Meanwhile, Raub has the highest number of flood evacuation centres, totalling 11 so far, followed by Maran (nine), five each in Kuantan, Lipis, Jerantut and Pekan and three in Rompin.

No casualty due to the floods in the state has been reported so far. — Bernama