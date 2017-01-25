Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 1:00 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Pahang floods worsen as 1,596 evacuated

Wednesday January 25, 2017
10:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Temui Islam itu ‘cute’, gadis Korea tukar agamaProjekMMO: Temui Islam itu ‘cute’, gadis Korea tukar agama

The Edit: It’s all Hollywood glamour at Chanel’s Paris showThe Edit: It’s all Hollywood glamour at Chanel’s Paris show

Early Sabah state election advantageous to BN, analysts sayEarly Sabah state election advantageous to BN, analysts say

The Edit: Reactions from 2017 Oscars nominees (VIDEO)The Edit: Reactions from 2017 Oscars nominees (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Zainal said as at 8am today, 43 evacuation centres had been opened in the seven districts affected by the floods. — AFP picZainal said as at 8am today, 43 evacuation centres had been opened in the seven districts affected by the floods. — AFP picKUANTAN, Jan 25 — The number of flood victims in Pahang recorded a drastic increase with 1,596 people (424 families) been evacuated today, from only 352 people (93 families) last night.

Pahang Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) director Zainal Yusoff said as at 8am today, 43 evacuation centres had been opened in the seven districts affected by the floods.

“Apart from Jerantut, Lipis and Raub, four other districts, namely Rompin, Kuantan, Maran and Pekan are also affected.

“The district with the highest number of evacuees is Maran, with 411 people (120 families, followed by Pekan (324 people from 73 families),” he said when contacted here today.

In Kuantan, there are 277 evacuees (77 families), Raub (213 people from 61 families), Rompin (143 people from 36 families), Jerantut (120 people from 30 families) and Lipis (108 people from 27 families).

Meanwhile, Raub has the highest number of flood evacuation centres, totalling 11 so far, followed by Maran (nine), five each in Kuantan, Lipis, Jerantut and Pekan and three in Rompin.

No casualty due to the floods in the state has been reported so far. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline