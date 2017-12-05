Pahang floods abate, remaining evacuation centre closes

KUANTAN, Dec 5 — The floods in Pahang have fully abated enabling 25 people sheltered at the remaining evacuation centre at Kuala Semantan Raub community hall, to return home at 7.30 am.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said the group was from seven families.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, only 172 from 46 families are still sheltered at two centres.

According to the ‘Info Banjir’ portal, 150 people (38 families) from Kuala Nerus are staying at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kompleks Gong Badak; in Marang, 22 people (eight families) are staying at SK Pasir Putih. — Bernama