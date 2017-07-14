Pahang cops raid drug haunts in Felda areas

KUANTAN, July 14 — Two home-made pump guns with 209 iron balls and a samurai sword were among weapons seized during a two-day operation at drug haunts in Felda land schemes in Pahang since yesterday.

State Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Lam Thiam Huat said 305 people, including 14 people who were believed to be drug traffickers, were detained in the operation which ended this afternoon.

He said police also seized a knife, a knuckle duster, and a modified garden scissors, as well as several types of drugs, including heroin, syabu and ketum leaves, worth RM8,375, during the operation.

The weapons were seized from three men, aged 36, 23 and 28, he told a media conference here today.

Lam said police also recovered three stolen motorcycles in the operation which involved the state police, Bukit Aman Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Squad (STING), National Anti-Drugs Agency, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps and the auxiliary police.

He said the suspects, aged between 19 and 56, were now in remand for drug-related offences. — Bernama