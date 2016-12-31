Pagoh bus crash: Goldstar Express denies crashed bus under its management

The express bus that crashed into a 20-foot ravine at KM137 of the North-South Expressway heading north, December 24, 2016. — Bernama picMALACCA, Dec 31 ― Goldstar Express Sdn Bhd today denied that the bus involved in the accident which caused 14 deaths near Pagoh, Johor, on December 24 was under the management of the company.

Goldstar Express southern region chief supervisor Steven Chong said that last year one of the company's four directors withdrew from the company and, based on mutual agreement, the bus with registration number AJC 6633 involved in the accident was given to the director.

He said the former director had formed a new company and the management of the bus, including ticketing and travel routes, came under the new company.

“The tickets for the (ill-fated) trip from Johor Baharu to Kuala Lumpur were not sold by our company. The proof of the purchase of tickets can be verified with the injured passengers. They have also said that they purchased the tickets from another company.

“We have become the victim in this tragedy. We regret that those responsible are not coming forward to solve this problem,” he said at a press conference in Ayer Keroh here.

In the incident during the early hours of December 24, the express bus plunged into a 10-metre-deep ravine at Km137.3 of the North-South Expressway near the Pagoh rest and recreation area, killing 14 people and injuring 16 others.

Chong said, however, that since the loan to purchase the bus had not been settled in full, ownership of the bus could not be transferred from Goldstar Express to the new company.

He said Goldstar Express had explained the matter to the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) by letter and sought to have its suspension withdrawn.

“We have also contacted the relevant parties to cooperate, especially in helping the victims. However, to this day they have remained silent,” he said.

In the meantime, he said, the company would continue to assist the victims of the accident, particularly in obtaining insurance compensation.

“I urge the victims involved to contact us within a week (from today) if they need assistance, including legal advice,” he said. ― Bernama