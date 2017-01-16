PAC’s role in every state must be reinforced, Sabah minister says

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in each state must be reinforced as many people are still unclear on the functions and duties of that body.

Sabah Special Functions Minister Datuk Teo Chee Kang said this was important in making PAC a watchdog for corporate governance of public funds, thus reinforcing accountability and integrity in the public sector.

“The expectation of the public is getting higher against the use of public money, particularly in government departments and government linked companies,” he told reporters after representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman to officiate a seminar on PAC SeMalaysia here today.

The one-day seminar themed ‘Improving Governance Excellence’ organised by PAC, National Audit Department and Sabah Legislative Assembly and attended by 420 participants, is aimed at reinforcing the role of PAC besides enhancing public sector accountability and integrity.

Meanwhile PAC chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Ariffin also saw the need for the PAC at every state to be reinforced and for its members to understand every task and responsibility in helping the government to monitor projects for the community.

“At the parliamentary level, generally members already understand the tasks and responsiblities of PAC, and every year we release a report. I want every state to further reinforce PAC’s tasks and responsibilities,” he said.

In another development, Hasan said PAC had carried out activities to go down to the ground to see the rural water supply in the state, especially in Pulau Gaya, yesterday.

This was following the issue of water supply in the areas concerned that was stated in the Auditor-General’s report, he said. — Bernama