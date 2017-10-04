Oxford confirms Syed Saddiq scholarship, but not amount

Youth activist Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks during an interview with Malay Mail Online, Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Oxford University said it did offer Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman a postgraduate scholarship, but said the amount was not more than the £40,000 (RM224,000) it charges for his course.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief previously announced that he received a RM400,00 scholarship from the British university, aside from claiming he was offered a RM5 million bribe to quit his party and leave Malaysia.

According to The Star Online, Oxford also said Syed Saddiq's scholarship was only partial, suggesting the amount was even less that the £40,000 listed for its Masters in Public Policy course.

Syed Saddiq told the news portal later that his sponsorship was in addition to the university’s tuition fees, but declined to say who was paying for the additional items.

“In total, I received £70,000, including the scholarship from my faculty,” he was quoted as saying.