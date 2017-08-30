Overwhelming majority proud to be Malaysian, says Kajidata survey

Muhammad Nasir Mustapha, 58, decorates his vehicle with the Jalur Gemilang ahead of the 60th National Day celebrations in Tanah Merah August 22, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― A survey conducted among the people in the run-up to National Day 2017 found that an overwhelming majority are proud to be Malaysian.

In the study, conducted by commercial and social intelligence outfit Kajidata, 98.3 per cent of the 1,041 registered voters surveyed throughout the country stated “I’m proud to be a Malaysian”, a three per cent increase compared with last year’s findings.

Kajidata adviser Prof Datuk Seri Syed Arabi Idid told Bernama the same survey, conducted from July 10 to 18, also found that a strong patriotic fervour among Malaysians, with 80.2 per cent celebrating the National Day on August 31 every year, a date they considered auspicious and very meaningful to them.

Syed Arabi, a former rector of the International Islamic University Malaysia, said the survey also found that Malaysians were well aware that unity is among the important building blocks of the nation. The survey also found 85.9 per cent of the respondents saying the Rukun Negara can serve as the guiding principles in promoting and fostering unity.

Almost 80 per cent of the respondents also stated that they would not migrate to another country regardless of the current situation in the country, another testament of their patriotism. In the study, conducted via a telephone poll, only 12.2 per cent had indicated their intention to migrate.

Established in 2015, Kajidata has the mission of effectively acquiring and seeing beyond data and unearthing actionable insights. Respondents are selected based on random stratified sampling along ethnicity, gender, age, state and national demographics to reflect public opinion on current issues with greater accuracy. ― Bernama