Overladen Malaysia-registered vehicle stalls at Tuas checkpoint

ICA noted that the 16.5m prime mover broke down near the arrival gantry and blocked off a lane on March 3 at Tuas checkpoint. — TODAY file photoSINGAPORE, March 9 — A preliminary investigation into an oversized Malaysia-registered vehicle that stalled at the Tuas checkpoint revealed that the vehicle had exceeded its maximum laden weight of 37 tonnes, according to the Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“It was carrying 40 tonnes of cargo,” ICA said in a post on its Facebook page.

ICA noted that the 16.5m prime mover broke down near the arrival gantry and blocked off a lane on March 3.

“Buses and cargo vehicles entering Singapore in the early morning had to be re-directed to other vehicle lanes,” it said.

For road safety reasons and to avoid inconveniencing other checkpoint users, ICA said that together with the Singapore Land Transport Authority, it urged transport companies to ensure that their vehicles are serviced regularly and to adhere to their weight and size limits.

“Otherwise, such vehicles will be turned back at the checkpoints as they pose safety concerns on our public roads,” it said. — Bernama