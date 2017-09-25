Over RM1m for JKM in facing floods in Kelantan

A traffic jam is seen in Kampung Sungai Durian along the Kota Baru and Kuala Krai main road due to flood waters as deep as 0.5 metres, December 31, 2016. ― Bernama picKOTA BARU, Sept 25 — The Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) has been allocated over RM1 million in facing possible floods in this East Coast state at the year-end or early next year.

Its director, Said Sidup said the amount comprised RM740,000 from the federal government and RM300,000 from the state government.

“JKM has listed 699 relief centres including 14 big-capacity ones which can accommodate 213,180 flood evacuees,” he told Bernama when contacted, here, today.

Said said the department had also identified flood-prone areas in the Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh districts.

He said JKM had also listed 222 forward bases as collection centres for basic necessities to be distributed to the relief centres, besides 28 four-wheel-drive vehicles and two lorries to be made available to evacuate flood victims.

Said said 214 volunteers registered with JKM would be mobilised to assist flood victims, while the department would also be conducting 10 flood disaster simulation exercises in all 10 districts in the state beginning next month. — Bernama