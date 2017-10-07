Over RM1b worth of projects implemented in Besut, Terengganu MB says

Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman says the government has brought various development projects worth over RM1 billion to Besut. — Bernama picBESUT, Oct 7 ― Residents in Besut can be considered very lucky as they have benefited from the various development projects worth over RM1 billion brought by the government to their constituency, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman.

He said Besut, dubbed “Bumi Darul Albab” had also created its own success story with the construction of the Besut Polytechnic at a cost of RM169.7 million.

“Thank you so much to the Higher Education Ministry because normally, each state only has two polytechnics, but Terengganu has four.

“We are lucky to be the people of Terengganu, and to be the people of Besut. Prior to this, there was also the Kuala Besut tourism gateway project worth RM250 million,” he said after the ground-breaking ceremony for the Besut Polytechnic project graced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi here yesterday.

The project is expected to be completed in January 2021.

The polytechnic was launched by the Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh on March 18 and currently operating at a temporary building in Kampung Raja here. ― Bernama