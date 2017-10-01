Over 62,000 affordable homes to be built in Melaka

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the state government, with the cooperation of the federal government, will build 62,644 units of affordable houses under the Rumah Mampu Milik (RMM) scheme. — Bernama picJASIN, Oct 1 — The Melaka government, with the cooperation of the federal government, will build 62,644 units of affordable houses under the Rumah Mampu Milik (RMM) scheme in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

He said of the figure, 30,534 units were the responsibility of government departments or agencies like Lembaga Perumahan Melaka, Perbadanan Kemajuan Tanah Adat Melaka, Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Melaka, Perbadanan Ketua Menteri and private developers.

The remainder (32,110 units) came under the purview of federal agencies like Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia, Syarikat Perumahan Negara, Perumahan Penjawat Awam 1Malaysia and Jabatan Perumahan Negara, he said.

“To sustain a competitive RMM scenario, the Melaka government introduced a policy in 2014 whereby we required housing development projects exceeding 3.24 hectares must have at least 40 per cent RMM units.

“We also set the ceiling price for RMM units at RM180,000 with minimum floor space to be 1,000 sq ft and there must be three bedrooms and two bathrooms,” he told reporters after opening the Merlimau RMM project show house here today.

He added that of the figure (62,644 units), 10,174 had been completed and occupied, 24,268 still under construction while the remaining 28,202 units had secured approval and construction would begin soon. — Bernama