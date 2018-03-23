Over 600,000 PR1MA homes on offer at housing expo

Abdul said the housing expo would not only feature PR1MA units located in the Klang Valley, but also throughout the country. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Over 600,000 homes will be offered at the national level housing expo organised by PR1MA Corporation Malaysia (PR1MA) from tomorrow until April 1, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias said the biggest housing expo would not only feature those located in the Klang Valley, but throughout the country.

“We are going to feature houses located throughout the country because we want to help those in the Bottom 40 and Middle 40 income groups who are working and living in the Klang Valley, but may want to make purchases in other states and settle down there.

“We urge the public to take this opportunity to visit the expo which will act as a one-stop centre. Relevant government and other agencies, including banking institutions, will be present to assist home buyers,” he told a press conference here in conjunction with the expo. — Bernama