Over 51,200 people to get Penang’s RM700 flood cash aid next week

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the recipients can choose to have the cash aid banked into their accounts or attend a ceremony on December 16 to receive it directly. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The DAP-led Penang government will be disbursing its one-off cash aid to a total of 51,266 people affected by the November floods next Saturday.

“For applicants who chose to have the welfare money banked it, it will be credited on the same date, 16 December 2017,” he said in a statement.

As of December 6, a total of 45,082 people have opted to have the flood aid banked in, leaving 6,144 people who will be collecting it in person.

The state government has set up three time slots on December 16 for disbursement of the fund: 9am, 11.30am and 1.30pm. Counters have also been set up in five districts statewide to make it easier for recipients to claim their money.

Those living in the northeast district of the island can collect their cash aid from Auditorium A, Level 5 of Komtar, while those in southwest of the island can do so at the Southwest District and Land Office in Balik Pulau.

Those in Seberang Perai Utara can head to to the Seberang Perai District and Land Office in Bertam, Kepala Batas; those in Seberang Perai Tengah can get theirs from the district and land office in Jalan Betik, Sungai Rambai, Bukit Mertajam; lastly those in Seberang Perai Selatan can go to the land and district office in Sungai Jawi.

The state government launched the “Penang Bangkit” programme in the aftermath of the November 4 and 5 floods which killed seven people, displaced over 12,000 others and caused personal damage to an estimated 100,000 people.

High winds and continuous torrential rain over the November weekend lashed the island state, raising water levels in rivers that burst their banks, toppled mature trees and caused blackouts lasting hours.