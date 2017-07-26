Over 50pc of taxi passengers use e-hailing apps, minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — More than 50 per cent of taxi users use smartphones or e-hailing applications to get taxi service, said Minister in the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

However, she said, only 14 per cent of taxi drivers used the same service to obtain passengers.

Nancy said taxi drivers should utilise the technology to improve the quality of the service.

“The e-hailing service should be seen as a competitor to the conventional taxi operating method and as an opportunity for the taxi driver to balance service offers with market demands and trend,” she said when tabling the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2017 for the second reading in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The Bill, among others, proposes that the definition of ’e-hailing’ is included in the First Schedule of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 and makes the service, among others, Grabcar and Uber a legitimate public service.

“The regulatory move is to ensure the use of technology brings a positive impact not only to taxi drivers, e-hailing vehicle drivers and passengers but also gives room to local entrepreneurs who are keen to explore opportunities in the industry through the development of local application systems,” he said. — Bernama