Over 50 caught in drug swoop on Cheras entertainment outlet.

The bottle of Ribena said to have been fused with methamphetamines, in what is seen as a recent rising trend to ingest drugs at entertainment spots. — Picture courtesy of Cheras policePETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — Fifty-one people including 16 Vietnamese women were arrested by police following a narcotics raid on an entertainment outlet in Cheras early this morning.

Of the group, 27 were caught for drug possession while 24 were detained after testing positive for illegal substances during the 1.35am operation along Jalan Pudu.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghani Mohd Ji said the raiding team also seized a cache of drugs from the outlet whose operators are suspected of supplying narcotics to patrons.

“Investigations revealed some of the drugs were obtained from fellow customers who brought them to the outlet, while some got the narcotics from the club management itself,” he said.

Among the drugs confiscated were three packets containing 44.55g of Ecstasy powder, 1.6g of Ketamine found in three plastic bags, and a 500ml bottle of Ribena containing liquid said to have been infused with methamphetamines.

“It has been a rising trend where we find soft drinks such as Ribena or iced lemon tea, which have already been laced with drugs, served in these entertainment outlets.

“Visitors of such outlets should be extra careful and not get involved in drug abuse when patronising such places,” he said.

Abdul Ghani warned party-goers to also be vigilant when accepting such soft drinks, especially those that have already been opened.

“Always be careful when accepting such drinks as it could have been spiked with drugs,” he said.

Ecstasy and ketamine in small packets which were seized during the raid along Jalan Pudu this morning. — Picture courtesy of Cheras policeThe raid was conducted by a 23-man team from the district narcotics department, and screened a total of 81 people during the almost eight-hour operation.

Of those screened, 30 tested negative for any illicit substances and were subsequently released, while the rest were detained.

Abdul Ghani said the suspects were all later brought to the district headquarters to be processed.