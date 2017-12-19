Over 400,000 summonses issued through Awas

RAWANG, Dec 19 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) had issued a total of 417,684 summonses through its Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) which operated at 21 locations nationwide, from May until yesterday.

Its deputy director-general (Planning and Operations), Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman, said of the total, 385,474 were issued for speeding offences and 32,210 for running the traffic lights.

“Another 11 Awas system that have been installed nationwide are expected to begin 24-hour operations in January to instil awareness to abide by regulations among drivers,” he said in a press conference for ‘Ops Patuh’ here today.

Wan Ahmad Uzir said, the system that was under preparation involved two speed limit cameras in Selangor, five installed at traffic lights in Perak and four in Kedah.

“In ‘Ops Patuh 2’ that was carried out from Nov 25, from 30,236 vehicles inspected, 15,306 were issued notices. Meanwhile, among drivers, motorcyclists received the highest number of summonses, with 8,944 summonses (43 per cent) compared to cars (5,078 summonses), lorries (6,310 summonses) and buses (271 summonses).

“Ops Patuh 2 will continue until Dec 31 before the ‘Ops Sisih’ is mounted to ensure that express bus drivers do not commit traffic offences with the coming of Chinese New Year early next year,” he added. — Bernama