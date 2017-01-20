Over 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized in Lahad Datu

The ESSCom seized 2,195 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth about RM53,000 from a riverbank in Kampung Puyut on Wednesday. — Reuters pic LAHAD DATU, Jan 20 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) seized 2,195 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth about RM53,000 from a van near a riverbank in Kampung Puyut here on Wednesday.

Its commander, DCP Datuk Wan Abd Bari Wan Abdul Khalid said a team from the Tawau Marine Police Force (MPF) Intelligence Unit seized the contraband about 7.30pm.

In a statement here today, he said the driver of the white Toyota HiAce van fled the scene.

He said the seized contraband and van were taken to the Lahad Datu MPF operations headquarters to facilitate investigations under Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, in Sandakan, the MPF detained 12 illegal Philippine immigrants during two operations in the waters off Pulau Nunuyan Laut.

Wan Abdul Bari said the nine men and three women aged between 21 and 45 were nabbed while attempting to slip into the country using an ungazetted route. — Bernama