Over 20 tour companies in Sabah busted in tourism crackdown

A picturesque island along Sabah's west coast. ― Picture by Julia Chan KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — In a crackdown on dubious tour companies in Sabah, the state Tourism and Culture Ministry have cancelled permits of some 23 businesses after conducting inspections on some 200 licensed tour operators.

Its state director Ahmad Zaki Abu Bakar said that the licenses were revoked for illegal operation without a premise, but that some of them were suspected to be “foreign-run” despite holding a local business license.

“Some of the businesses were run from their homes, and not the address stated in their permit. Also, after closer inspection of their business practices, we suspect that they are operating under the guise of a local operator but are in fact run by foreigners and targeting certain groups.

“Such practices are often dubious and on the cheap, but circumvent the laws we have in place,” he said.

Ahmad Zaki said that the ministry has been on an inspection drive and intends to visit all 700 registered tour companies in the State.

“So far we have visited about 200, and I myself intend to visit all 700 or so by the end of the year,” he said.

The crackdown was welcomed by industry practitioners, after a protest incident at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport last July, which saw the local tour guide association criticising authorities for failure to take action against “illegal foreign guides”.

Their action resulted in a group of tourists left stranded at the airport after their guide was scared off by the protesters.

Ahmad Zaki said that they have taken the concerns of the industry players and would take action against these locally-registered but foreign-run companies if they were found flouting the law.

Ahmad Zaki said that the ministry has stringent laws on foreign owned tour companies, and some foreign tour operators circumvent the laws by registering as local companies.

“What happens is that they have a local named as owner but are essentially just a farce for the foreigners who apply for work permits either as a top level executive in the company or a translator.

“They end up running the business entirely and have a certain way of conducting business practices that kill off the genuine local tour operators in Sabah,” he said.