Over 160,000 users migrate to new MyRapid Touch ‘N Go cards, says Prasarana

The migration to the new MyRapid TnG cards is to facilitate seamless travel on all Rapid KL networks including Phase Two of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line. — Picture courtesy of myrapid.com.myKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — More than 160,000 MyRapid cardholders have migrated to the new MyRapid Touch ‘N Go (MyRapid TnG) cards since the migration exercise by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) began on June 15.

Prasarana, in a statement today, said more than 40,000 of the total cards migrated comprised concession cards for students, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The migration to the new MyRapid TnG cards is to facilitate seamless travel on all Rapid KL networks including Phase Two of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line which would commence on Monday (July 17).

Phase Two of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line would integrate seamlessly with the LRT Kelana Jaya Line at the Pasar Seni station and the LRT Sri Petaling/Ampang Line at Maluri and Plaza Rakyat stations.

Prasarana said as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line ticketing system only accepts token and stored value cards under the TnG platform, MyRapid cardholders who enter the MRT system via the LRT networks would have a challenge exiting at the MRT stations.

It is important for MyRapid cardholders to migrate their stored value cards to the new MyRapid TnG cards, it said.

To facilitate the process, Prasarana has opened additional migration centres at Subang Jaya and Awan Besar stations on June 21, Sri Rampai LRT station (June 30) and in addition to the main centre at Pasar Seni bus hub which opens daily between 7am and 7pm until this Saturday.

“Senior citizen and people with disabilities are given priority at the three LRT stations during the migration process which took less than 15 minutes to complete,” it said.

While the migration of the concession cards are only allowed at the four centres, the exchange of the generic MyRapid cards could be done at the Customer Service Offices at most LRT, BRT and monorail stations.

The migration of the both the concession and generic cards is free of charge. — Bernama